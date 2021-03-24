BOMBSHELL: FBI & DHS Attempt to Recruit Special Forces Green Beret to Infiltrate Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, HE RECORDED IT ALL!

Jerry Brown is a military veteran, a special forces member of the Green Beret’s, an a former Republican candidate for Congress. Brown served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the ranked of Special Forces Master Sergeant. His story is an amazing one of sacrifice and honor serving his country. What you’re about to hear next on what the FBI and Department of Homeland Security tried to do to him is sickening.

Jeremy also attended the Stop the Steal protests in Washington, D.C. on January 6. Jeremy joined the Oath Keepers in November and went to Washington, D.C. to provide security for many protests and rallies that week.

Early this month, Jeremy started speaking out about how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) contacted him and attempted to recruit him to spy on patriots and everyday Americans.

In December FBI agents contacted Jeremy Brown at his home for “posting some things online.”

Jeremy released video surveillance of the FBI contacting him at his home. Jeremy then released the audio recording of his actual meetup with the FBI. Jeremy struggled for months about whether or not he should go public with this information. According to his Facebook page, the came to this conclusion. “After listening to politicians and the FBI Director, Chris Wray, tell lie after bald-faced lie to the American People, he could not stay silent any longer.”

This is a friend of Jeremy’s. He asked me to post this link to a video interview he gave to Brandon Gray of “JustAnotherChannel.com“. This is Jeremy’s story about being contacted and recruited by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to report on everyday Americans. It has the video surveillance and the audio recording of the actual meet. Jeremy has struggled for months about whether or not to go public with this information, but after listening to Politicians and the FBI Director, Chris Wray, tell lie after balled face lie to the American People, he could not stay silent any longer. He asked me to convey that his desire to protect and defend the American People and the TRUTH are more important than privacy or personal safety. Please watch and spread to anyone with ears to hear and eyes to see. Jeremy is SAFE, but laying low and keeping on the move until he has a full grasp on any fallout that is sure to result. We hope this knowledge wakes Americans up and prevents any unsuspecting Veterans from being used as pawns in this evil and diabolical game being played by our Government. De Oppresso Liber.

You can watch Jeremy’s story at the link below, as big tech is now working to censor him.

WATCH as we learn how occupied government agencies (like the Federal Bureau of INTIMIDATION) manipulate patriots into infiltrating the very groups meant to protect America. Former special forces operator Jeremy Brown breaks down what they’re doing…and what We The People can do about it. SHARE this critical intel.

Earlier this month Jeremy joined Brandon Gray on Banned.TV to describe what happened to him after he joined the Oath Keepers in November.

Jeremy released video of his encounter with government officials when they came to his home. Jeremy also released audio of his meeting with the FBI at a local restaurant.

Jeremy explains in his recent video that the FBI called his cellphone and asked for a meeting after trying to contact him at his house. Jeremy then met with the FBI agents at a restaurant in Ibor City in December. He told Brandon Gray that 38 seconds into the intervew the FBI attempted to recruit him to spy on the Oath Keepers.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Jeremy Brown last night. Jeremy is SAFE, but laying low and keeping on the move until he says he has “a full grasp on any fallout that is sure to result.”

Jeremy recorded his interview with the FBI in Florida. He recorded and released the entire conversation to BanThis.TV

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this story and getting it out there.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...