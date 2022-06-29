‘Bombshell’ Claim by Dems’ Star Witness at J6 Hearing is Already Being Debunked by the Secret Service.

The partisan January 6 committee’s ‘star witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson, who was called after the announcement of a ‘surprise’ hearing on Tuesday, made a sensational claim that instantly grabbed headlines.

“The president had a very strong, very angry response to” being told the Secret Service couldn’t take him to the Capitol, Hutchinson testified. “I’m the f— President. Take me up to the Capitol now,” Trump purportedly said, according to Hutchinson.

The Mark Meadows aide Hutchinson then said that Trump got into the front of the presidential limo and reached towards the steering wheel.

Bobby Engel, the head of Trump’s Secret Service detail, allegedly pulled Trump’s hand off of the steering wheel, Hutchinson claimed. She did not witness this, but was supposedly told this by Anthony Ornato, Trump’s chief of operations.

“Sir, you need to take your hand off of the steering wheel, we’re going back to the West Wing, we’re not going to the Capitol,” Hutchinson recounted.

“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Engel, and when Mr. Ornato recounted the story to me, he motioned to his clavicles,” she said.

Except there are already indications that his account of what happened is being rebuffed by witnesses with firsthand knowledge: The Secret Service.

Source close to the Secret Service tells [ABC Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas] to expect the Secret Service to push back against any allegation of an assault against an agent or President Trump reaching for the steering wheel,” ABC News Executive Editorial Producer John Santucci reported.

Adding insult to injury, Secret Service Agent Bobby Engel and driver of ‘The Beast’ are willing to testify that they were never assaulted by Trump and the former President did not lunge for a steering wheel on January.

This is all the partisan January 6 committee has: Lies, distortions, smears, deceptively edited videos, conspiracy theories, and a giant waste of time that could be better spent solving the endless problems being caused by the Biden administration.

If the Democratic Party had any dignity or integrity, it would end these sham hearings now. Since they are shameless and have nothing positive to run on before the midterm elections, expect more lies like Cassidy Hutchinson’s to continue with no ending in sight.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...