Boeing Tells 125,000 Workers Get Vaccinated or Get FIRED by Dec 8!

The lovely management team at Boeing has told its U.S. employees in an internal message Tuesday that with limited exceptions they must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec 8 or face termination.

“Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment,” states a Boeing internal presentation viewed by The Seattle Times. “Employees who are unable to meet these requirements, and do not have an approved accommodation, by December 8 may be released from the company.”

The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 employees in the U.S., about 57,000 of them in Washington state.

Employees can request an exemption “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief,” but those granted such an exemption will have to “undergo frequent testing for COVID-19” and be ready to present a negative test result upon request, the company said.

In an internal labor-relations presentation, Boeing noted that the move was necessary to ensure compliance with Joe Biden’s executive orders in September that mandated Covid-19 vaccination for all employees of the federal government and any companies that are contractors and subcontractors of the government.

It’s unclear how many will hold firm on not getting vaccinated, or what it will do to the labor force if say 10,000 were terminated. Are some of these companies really thinking ahead?

