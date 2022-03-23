BODY OF JOURNALIST AND FILMMAKER BRENT RENAUD RETURNS TO ARKANSAS FOLLOWING HIS DEATH IN UKRAINE

On Monday, March 21, the body of Little Rock Journalist and acclaimed Filmmaker Brent Renaud, made its way back to Arkansas.



Renaud was killed on March 13 by Russian forces in the city of Irpin, a suburb just outside the capital of Kyiv on Sunday, March 13, according to police in Ukraine. He will be remembered as “Incredibly Kind” and “Relentless,” and former Nieman Foundation fellow warded by Harvard University.



The 50-year-old filmmaker was reported killed when Russian soldiers opened fire on a car he was inside of. Renaud was in Ukraine filming refugees fleeing the area, according to the Associated Press.

Renaud’s body was escorted by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Little Rock Police Department and Combat Vets Association.



His visitation will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25, The Great Hall “Gym” at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.



The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 26, in the sanctuary at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The Brent Renaud Journalism Foundation; P.O. Box 7788, Little Rock, AR 72217. Arrangements are under the direction of RuebelFuneralHome.Com.



Brent Renaud’s family has launched the Brent Renaud Journalism Foundation to honor Brent’s legacy of storytelling through journalism.



The Brent Renaud Journalism Foundations is a nonprofit organization with the primary mission of providing scholarships for aspiring journalists.

