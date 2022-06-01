‘Blood on Your Hands’: Jim Acosta Disgustingly Degrades NRA Board Member￼

CNN is going to CNN, as Jim Acosta has slandered, degraded, and disgustingly went after an NRA board member with horrific remarks after the Ulvade, Texas school shooting.

Acosta, after reading from a New York Times article listing instances in which the shooter was able to obtain weapons legally, as appears to have been the case in Uvalde, said:

“For years your group has blocked new gun safety laws and pushed for the most relaxed rules on firearms. Isn’t some of this blood on the NRA’s hands?”

In other words, Acosta was saying that because the NRA stands up for and protects the clear, fundamental right to keep and bear arms, it’s responsible for some psycho going on a rampage as the police sit around and taze desperate parents.

Despite the smear, Judge Journey responded politely, thanking Acosta for having him on and then saying “I don’t believe the supposition of your question is accurate.”

Then, when he started “I think that it’s important to understand–” Acosta cut him off, repeating the smear in a more personal way and saying:

“No, no, no, sir — I hope you understand I’m going to have to cut you off when you start saying things that just aren’t true.

“The NRA has not worked to tighten rules. That’s just not the case. The NRA for years, for decades, has pushed for the most relaxed rules possible in this country, and that’s why we have mass shooting after mass shooting.

“Please if you could answer the question I asked you at the beginning of the interview, isn’t this blood on your hands?”

At that point, Journey fired back with a bit more grit, saying “I’m not the one that pulled the trigger and neither are the members of the National Rifle Association.”

ICYMI: I asked an NRA board member why an 18 year old should be allowed to have an AR-15. He didn't have any real answers. pic.twitter.com/0bMyi9KUsd — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 29, 2022

