BLM Blocks Roads in DFW (Plano, TX) Police Refuse to Do Jobs, One Man Stands Up to Them

If you’ll notice the headline of this article, it’s exactly what should be said, and how it should be interpreted. One loan pedestrian got out of his vehicle, and went bizerk yelling and screaming at Black Lives Matter protesters for blocking roads in the Dallas/Ft Worth Metroplex in Plano, Texas. He’s absolutely right, get them the hell out of there, and stop allowing these groups to do this in American streets and cities.

The loan police officer spends more time yelling at the man telling BLM to get out of the roads than he does even addressing BLM or telling them to stop breaking the law. It’s an absurd notion that this is where we are in America, even in the great State of Texas.

So what would you do if they were in your neighborhood, blocking traffic, keeping you from getting to a loved one, or maybe even your child who’s waiting for Mom or Dad to pick them up after school or work? Don’t you think law abiding citizens in America have finally had enough of this ridiculous insanity? Isn’t it time for police to do their jobs without fear of being persecuted because the people they are arresting aren’t white?

Breaking the law isn’t about race or creed, it’s about breaking the law. I don’t care what color you are, if you block the streets, keep me from getting to my children, or wherever I am headed, you should be in jail. If police across America would go back to just following the law and not emotions and the media, America could get back to some level of normalcy.

Unfortunately, the media, democrats, and weak minded conservatives are allowing these radical groups to simple tear America apart over and over again, until there’s nothing left.

The time to be silent in America is over, Trump is out of office, they got the person they wanted in office. Guess what America, they’re still doing criminal and thug behavior, and it’s intolerable. It must end, and law and order must somehow be restored for America to survive.

Watch the full video below:

Black Lives Matter does whatever it wants. It owns the streets, even in Texas. pic.twitter.com/El4L1xueMs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 8, 2021

