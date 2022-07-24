Blake Masters, Arizona U.S. Senate Candidate Emphasizes the Importance of Trump’s Endorsement

MAGA Republican Blake Masters is seeking the Arizona Senate seat, while pushing New Right ideas in his continuing fight to defeat the RINOs and the Democrats and win the Senate seat.

With his ideological leanings, he is trying to convince many of Arizona’s MAGA Republicans he is a Trump-aligned figure. He obviously wanted and probably needed a Trump endorsement, and got just that from former President Donald Trump in a “Save America” statement on June 2nd.

Trump hailed Masters saying, “Blake Masters is one of the most successful businessmen and investors in the Country, having led a multibillion-dollar firm that invests in new technology and many other emerging companies. In addition, he runs a nonprofit foundation that promotes science and innovation. In other words, he is a great modern-day thinker! Agraduate of Stanford University and Stanford University Law School, a fantastic student. Blake is also the author of the New York Times best seller, “Zero to one.”

Trump continued, “Despite such an amazing business career and wonderful family, Blake has decided that he wants to make a difference for the people of our Country, and is therefore running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Arizona.

Blake is Strong on Border Security, in particular, the disastrous Southern Border where people are pouring into the U.S. by the millions, and destroying our Country. Just two years ago, with the help of the Wall, we had the Strongest Border in the history of our Country, and now we have the weakest. Blake will turn that around quickly.”

“Additionally, he will Cut Taxes and Regulations, be Tough on Crime, and Support our Military and our Vets. Blake will fight for our totally under-siege Second Amendment, and WIN,” Trump concluded.

With Trump’s endorsement, Masters now has a double-digit lead in the primary contest and very likely to be the Arizona GOP nominee. Masters commented to Breitbart about the endorsement saying, “I think President Trump endorsed me in early June. So, it’s been about 6 weeks, but ever since early June with that endorsement, you know, and of course, we’ve been spreading the word about it. It’s been like rocket fuel for this campaign.”

Masters continued, “I think it’s the most important Senate race in this cycle. And we have many important Senates races, right? Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, but you can’t draw a line back to 51 Republican votes in the United States Senate without going through Arizona. And so, it’s just crucial. It is just absolutely crucial. It is the battleground.”

Masters emphasized that he thinks he can win and that he’s the one who can expose Arizona’s current leftist senator, former astronaut Mark Kelly, as being much more a radical than a moderate.

Master explained, “I think I’ll be by far the most able candidate at exposing Mark Kelly, he’s going to pretend to be amoderate, and we’re going to tie him to his left-wing voting record. And he is so far out of step with Arizona. I’m pretty confident we’re going to take this seat back.”

The GOP needs a red wave in 2022 and maybe Masters, with Trump’s endorsement can take back one of the much-needed seats with a win in the battleground state of Arizona.

