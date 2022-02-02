BLACK HISTORY MONTH BEGINS WITH BOMB THREATS ON HISTORICAL BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ACROSS THE NATION

Today is Tuesday, February 1, and the observation of Black History Month in America. With that comes the bomb threats on this country’s Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) across our great country. Today actually marks the second consecutive day of threats at HBCUs nationwide, prompting calls to the FBI and campus lockdowns.



Over a dozen historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats for Tuesday. At 3:29 a.m. Tuesday morning, Howard University, a private federally chartered historically black research university in Washington, D.C. was among the first to issue a shelter-in-place order, just a day after the school and other historically Black colleges and universities received similar threats.



“A bomb threat against the university is being investigated,” an alert from Howard University said, according to NBC Washington. “All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available.”



Fortunately, an all-clear was later issued for Howard following a probe. The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.



Among other campuses to report new threats on Tuesday were: Kentucky State University in Frankfort; Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans; Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Fort Valley State University in Georgia; Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi;

Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas; Coppin State University in Baltimore; University of the District of Columbia; Albany State University in Georgia; Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bowie State University in Maryland; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Delaware State University in Dover; and Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi. Most institutions had issued “all clear” messages by Tuesday afternoon.



Additional threats were reported at a number of other colleges and universities, but confirmation isn’t yet confirmed.



On Monday White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the threats were “disturbing” and added President Joe Bide had been made aware of them.



U.S. Representatives Alma Adams (D-NC) and French Hill (R-AR), the co-chairs of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, said in a statement Monday they were “deeply disturbed” by the threats.

The co-chairs said, “Learning is one of the most noble and most human pursuits, and schools are sacred places that should always be free from terror. Solving these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice should be a top priority for federal law enforcement.”



In a statement released on Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said, “The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats.”

