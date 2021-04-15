BILLIONS OF PERIODICAL CICADAS GETTING READY TO SWARM ACROSS EASTERN U.S

The debut has been 17 years in the making, but the time is rapidly approaching when this phenome will grab the attention of millions of Americans across our eastern section of the United States.

Billions of periodical cicadas will emerge across 15 states and Washington, D.C., with some coming out as early as late April or the first week of May, said Gene Kritsky, a periodical cicada expert and dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount Saint Joseph University in Cincinnati.



This year’s group, known as Brood X, is the largest of the 17-year-broods in both density and geographical area. And while the name may sound dramatic, the “X” is technically the Roman numeral 10 in this instance, Kritsky told USA TODAY.



Overall, this large emergence will affect the District of Columbia and at least parts of these 15 states: Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.



“These individuals will crawl out every 17 years and they know they have only one purpose, and that is to mate and reproduce,” said Jerome Grant, a University of Tennessee entomologist.



“So they are going to make a lot of noise to attract females to mate.” The last time Brood X was swarming parts of the country was in 2004.



For additional information on this phenomenal event visit our friends at USA TODAY.

