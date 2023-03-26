Bill Maher Warns Liberals that Alvin Bragg Case Could Be ‘Rocket Fuel’ for President Trump’s 2024 Run (VIDEO)

Almost red pilled classic liberal Bill Maher again hammered liberals for their idiocy and hypocrisy on his “Real Time with Bill Maher” show on HBO this weekend, saying that the Manhattan District Attorney is making a grave mistake.

Friday on his flagship show Maher said that Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Donald J. Trump, involving “hush money” allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, could backfire in a big big way.

Maher came out attacking Trump in his opening monologue, stating that the former President and current presidential candidate was the target of several investigations, but argued that former Secretary of State and failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was likely the only one laughing.

“All week everybody’s been on pins and needles because we thought that word was going to come down, that Trump was going to be indicted and arrested. And it’s true. Trump may be indicted in a criminal investigation,” Maher began. “And everybody in this country said the same thing. Which one? There’s 4.”

“Of course, I think the person who is really laughing about all this is Hillary,” Maher. continued, referencing repeated calls from Trump and his supporters for his 2016 opponent to be taken to jail. “She’s — she’s home going, ‘Who’s getting locked up now, b****?’”

Maher continued to clarify his point that the only case appearing to approach a possible indictment was the case being brought by Bragg, and that he wasn’t sure all of that was a wise move at all.

“Okay, so I really don’t want to give Donald Trump the satisfaction of talking about him. I thought when he was gone, he’d be gone a little bit. But you know, there is an ex-president out there now who’s going to be arrested, possibly,” Maher added, proceeding to explain why he thought arresting Trump was the wrong way to go.

“I just would like to go on record of saying I think this is a colossal mistake if they bring these charges,” Maher said, arguing that he absolutely believed Trump had done bad things — even this particular bad thing — but saying that wasn’t what would matter when it came to the public response.

“It’s not going to work. It’s going to be rocket fuel for his 2024 campaign. And it’s just going to look to MAGA nation like, oh, you know, you tried with Mueller, you tried with Ukraine, you tried with January 6. Now we go to the porn star. Really? You’re down to that?” he said.

