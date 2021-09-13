Bill Maher SLAMS NFL for Playing Black National Anthem, Calls it ‘Segregation’ but ‘Under a Different Name’

HBO’s Bill Maher and his wore on the woke morons in America rages on, and I have to be honest with you, I’m becoming a fan of this guy. We need more liberals like him to speak out against the moronic insanity in America. We aren’t going to agree on everything, maybe only 50/50 but at least he’s hammering the woke crowd of fools in the United States for ruining a great nation.

Friday, Maher called out the NFL for its inclusion of the black national anthem (which virtually no one had heard of until last years idiocy) ahead of Thursday’s season opening game, a move that the “Real time” host hammered as a new form of segregation. Newsflash, he’s not wrong.

“I saw last night on the football game, Alicia Keys sang ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ which now I hear is called the Black national anthem,” Maher said on his show. “Now, maybe we should get rid of our national anthem, but I think we should have one national anthem.”

“I think when you go down a road where you’re having two different national anthems, colleges sometimes now have … many of them have different graduation ceremonies for Black and White, separate dorms — this is what I mean! Segregation! You’ve inverted the idea. We’re going back to that under a different name,” he continued.

Maher also went after American colleges and universities for becoming “social justice factories” referencing multiple instances where educators have resigned over pressure to be more of “political activists” than teachers.

The most recent example was at Portland State University where a philosophy professor was stepping down earlier this week after he was informed that he could no longer offer his opinion to students on the topics of protected classes.

Maher who has been hammering the woke crowd and liberals because they’ve been “embarrassing” him.

“To me, when people say to me sometimes, like, ‘Boy, you really go after the left these days. Why?’ Because you’re embarrassing me,” Maher said. “That’s why I’m going after the left in a way you never did before. Because you’re inverting things that I- I’m not going to give up on being liberal! This is what these teachers are talking about. You’re taking children and making them hyper-aware of race in a way they wouldn’t otherwise be!”

Maher went on to slam the University of Oregon for lowering graduation standards for “people of color,” with panelist George Will agreeing, calligraphies it the “soft bigotry of low expectations.” However another liberal panelist, Christina Bellatoni, was far less critical of the school’s new standards for minorities and said that it’s very “important to understand” why these discussions are taking place. To which Maher rolled his eyes.

Do you agree with Maher? Comment and let us know below!

