Bill Maher Says Trump ‘Could win so easy’ Because of Drag Queens – But He ‘Can’t let go of the election’ (Video)

Bill Maher has been tossing out red pill sand hard truths for a couple of years now. He’s not fully red pilled, but he’s had enough of the Democrats insanity, as well as the Republicans that he’s more of a centrist than he ever has been in his career.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” he did a table about future headlines, and he took aim at the idiocy of the Drag Queen push by the left.

The “Future Headlines” included “Libraries in Texas to Offer Impotent Gun Nut Story Hour” and “Drag Queen Story Hour” are on Democrats.

Maher also struck a nerve with the radical left and the insane right.

BILL MAHER:: Gun nut story hour. This is a play on what’s going on. I hadn’t heard about drag queen story hour before, like, a few weeks ago. And now it’s all I hear about is drag queens. And I’m looking at poor Donald Trump.

You know, he was attacking me again this past week and I found his, the raw nerve there is DeSantis because I was talking to last week’s panel. Somebody said, Do you think DeSantis would be better than Trump? And I said, Fuck, yeah, you know, doesn’t spray cotton candy on his head in the morning, you know? I mean, it’s just it’s just not a complete nut. So Trump went crazy about that.

And I just thought, you know, if Trump would just let go of the election, which he can’t, he could win this so easy, because he could win it just on drag queen story hour.

Which, you know, I, I personally I don’t know why six-Year-olds need it, but I don’t think it hurts them that much because I don’t even know they really I don’t think they think that’s a man. They don’t understand that any more than they understand that the moral center is an alcoholic.

Start it around the 36 minute mark, and you’ll see Maher talk about Trump being able to win easily.

WATCH:

