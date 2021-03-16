Bill Maher: China Is ‘Eating Our Lunch’ Because Of “Never Ending Woke Competition” (VIDEO)

Bill Maher has even had enough of the cancel culture insanity in America, and he unloaded on the leftist mob and the media in his latest show.

Nothing ever moves in this impacted colon of a country. We see a problem and we ignore it, lie about it, fight about it. When China sees a problem, they fix it. They build a dam, we debate what to rename it.

Maher talks about how China has taken the lead in the world while America has taken a backseat to the regime. He basically backs what President Donald J. Trump has said all along about China’s dominance.

“Half the country is having a never ending woke competition trying to decide if Mr. Potato Head has a dick. The other have is debating on whether the lizard people are eating babies or not. We are a silly people.”

Maher continued.

“China sees a problem and they build a damn, we try to rename it.”

“Most of our kids are still pretending to take Zoom classes while they watch TikTok and their brain cells commit ritual suicides..”

He’s not wrong America, we have a massive problem in America, and I’m in full agreement with Bill Maher in everything he said here. He’s nailing it!

Nothing ever moves in this impacted colon of a country. We see a problem and we ignore it, lie about it, fight about it. When China sees a problem, they fix it. They build a dam, we debate what to rename it. #SpoilerAlert #WeLost pic.twitter.com/sETFwt7yFT — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 13, 2021

“Do you think China’s doing that? Letting political correctness get in the way of nurturing their best and brightest? Do you think Chinese colleges are offering courses in ‘The philosophy of Star Trek’, ‘The Sociology of Seinfeld’ and ‘Surviving the Coming Zombie Apocalypse’… Those are real, and so is China, and believe me they’re eating our lunch.”

When I agree with Bill Maher like a level I never have, we have a massive problem in America.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...