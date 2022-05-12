Bill Clinton’s Special Adviser Who Let Jeffrey Epstein into White House 7 Times Dead at 59

Mark Middleton who was Bill Clinton’s special adviser who admitted Jeffrey Epstein into the White House on seven of the at least 17 times the late pedophile visited has been pronounced dead at the age of 59 the family stated. They did not give details on the cause of death.

Middleton’s Family.y says that he passed away on Saturday at the age of 59 in a statement which did not reveal the cause of death.

Middleton also flew on Epstein’s plane and appears to have acted as a conduit between the two men according to The Daily Mail.

He is now the latest former Clinton associate to pass away, putting the body count into the mid 60’s.

Middleton left the White House in 1995 and was accused of setting himself up as an international deal-maker.

In 1996 an investigation by the White House found that Middleton had abused his acmes to impress business client. Middleton denied the claims.

The father of two lived in Little Rock, Arkansas, and local law enforcement and the county coroner told the DailyMail.com that they were not investigating the death and did not respond to it.

The Middleton Family did not respond to requests for comment.

Middleton for decades ran an air conditioning business in Little Rock, but in the 1990s he was a special adviser to Clinton and the finance director of the former President’s campaign.

Middleton’s death was announced in a Facebook post – now deleted – for the family’s air conditioning company, Middleton Heat & Air.

According to a report in Arkansas Business, the company was one of the largest HVAC providers in the state.

The post said: ‘The Middleton Family is saddened to share that Mark Middleton passed away this weekend.

‘The Middleton family has lost an inspiring and dedicated leader, as well as a son, brother, husband, and father. Mark leaves behind a company that he helped build from the ground up alongside his family and was proud to run for the last 25 years.

‘No words can express our sadness over this loss or our gratitude for your support and prayers during this time’.

Middleton was also managing partner of the investment firm MidCorp Capital, an investment company, and worked for a handful of nonprofit foundations.

According to The Daily Mail, the only potential hint at a possible cause was a request in Middleton’s obituary that, instead of flowers, well wishers donate to a service that specializes in counseling and therapy linked to the New Life Church, which is based in Arkansas.

Middleton is now added to a long list of those close to the Clinton family who have mysteriously died. Including the late DNC Staffer Seth Rich, Vince Foster, and in 2021 Christopher Sign who broke the Clinton/Lynch tarmac story was found dead in his home.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated.

