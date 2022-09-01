Bill Barr Says He’s All in on Mar-a-Lago Raid of Trump Backs FBI in Recent Interview

The two-time Attorney General Bill Barr backed the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago and said that criticism of the FBI wasn’t fair. Yes, we’re serious.

“Number one is that I think a lot of the attacks on the FBI are over the top because a decision like this is not made by the FBI,” former Attorney General William Barr told the Bari Weiss podcast on August 25.

“In fact, I don’t think the FBI would push a decision that it’s best to go in and search and obtain those documents after being jerked around for a year and a half. The decision would be made at the Department of Justice, by subordinates of the AG, and ultimately signed off on by the AG. The FBI would be told to go and execute it. I think the idea that the FBI is the problem here is misplaced.”

The former AG said he was more disturbed by the “the constant pandering to outrage” on the right, without discussion of whether the outrage had any merit.

The FBI seized Trump’s passports, leaving the impression that the former president had committed a crime and was now a flight risk. The FBI then claimed they didn’t take his passports, and then returned them, pretty sad isn’t it.

Weiss even brought up Russiagate to Barr:

“Well, the Russiagate thing, I think, to the extent the FBI was misused was decisions made toward by high-level officials in the FBI,” the former AG said. Everybody Barr knew in Republican and Justice Department circles was advising Trump to fire Comey “before we even knew his role in Russiagate.” Comey had “some of the personality characteristics that can lead people, like J. Edgar Hoover, to run the FBI according to their personal whims. I thought it was dangerous and that he should go.”

On the other hand, the former AG explained, “I don’t think that Chris Wray is that type of leader nor do I think the people around Chris Wray are those types of leaders,” people who might “throw the FBI’s weight around to interfere in the political process.” Barr thinks Wray is “very cautious about that,” but observers have to wonder.

The following is from Frontpagemag.com

When selected as FBI boss, Wray denied any “spying” had taken place against the Trump campaign. As the world now knows, the FBI did spy on the Trump campaign. In 2018, Wray proclaimed, “I do not believe special counsel Mueller is on a witch hunt.”

Mueller’s “professional investigation,” aided by partisan Democrats, turned up no evidence of collusion with Russia. All told, Christopher Wray doesn’t sound like someone who is “very cautious” about interfering in the political process. Wray is all-in with the Mar-a-Lago raid, and as it turns out, so is William Barr.

“What is the nature of the highly classified information?” Barr wondered. “What is the evidence, if any, of active conceit by the president or those around him in Mar-a-Lago to mislead the government?” Remember, in Barr’s view, Trump had been “jerking around” the FBI for a year and a half, so they had to launch the raid.

You can read more from Front Page Mag.

