BIG TECH: Judge, Jury, & Executioner of Free Speech in America

Big Tech has decided to become the judge, jury, and executioner for anything they deem to be “misinformation” or “all of a sudden against their community guidelines.”



This time, YouTube has SUSPENDED The Hill’s main account for seven days after their morning show, Rising, featured a clip of President Trump discussing the 2020 elections.



YouTube takes away the ability to discuss and report the news by scrubbing healthy discourse off their platform. What makes this especially rich? The reporters featured in the clips that YouTube flagged, openly disagreed with what President Trump said.



Big Tech cannot help themselves when it comes to censoring conversations they deem controversial or may inspire people to speak their minds.



This is INSANITY! Aren’t you tired of Big Tech’s unjust “grounds for suspension”?! WE ARE!