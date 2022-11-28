Biden’s Threat on Semi-Automatic Weapons May Cause a Run on Guns This Christmas Season

On Thanksgiving Day, of all days, Biden expressed one of those more harmful ambitions he has in his delusional mind. Instead of speaking about all the things Americans have to be thankful for, like sitting down with our families to enjoy a day together, he ruined the day, as if he hadn’t already with his Bidenflation.

Our country still has challenges ahead, including the political challenges that we face as a country with Joe Biden still in office. We can be thankful that the Republicans now have the House and that might serve to check at least some of Biden’s more harmful ambitions.

Biden did express one of those most harmful ambitions on Thanksgiving Thursday while he and the First Lady visited at the Nantucket Fire Department to deliver some pumpkin pies to first responders. As he walked up to reporters, he pushed back on criticism of red flag laws, that they could be used to target people and take away their guns, instead of removing weapons from individuals who are truly dangerous, calling that notion ridiculous.

The President then told reporters, “The idea that we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is ‘sick.'” He continued, showing how much he wanted to trample on the Constitution on Thanksgiving day. Biden, adding, “It’s just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”

It seems that Joe Biden doesn’t realize that we still have a Constitution that allows semi-automatic weapons to be purchased and protects those natural rights. Government doesn’t “allow” us to have them and people’s rights don’t disappear because ignorant people like the president, who want to play at being fascists. He thinks it’s “sick” to adhere to the Constitution? What is really sick is that he keeps trying to use tragedy as an excuse to take away the rights of Americans.

He never talks about doing something about the criminals or keeping the people who have committed crimes and are a danger locked up. He only talks about taking away the rights of our law-abiding citizens.

We need to look at what he’s saying. “Semi-automatic weapons,” not even just “assault weapons” (whatever he thinks that means). “Semi-automatic” applies to virtually all modern guns. He’s saying there’s no reason to have most guns. He wants to do away with most guns. Now, given his ignorance and his cognitive issues, does he even know what a semi-automatic weapon is? It’s possible he doesn’t know what he’s saying here. He’s shown again and again that he has no understanding of guns. But all we can go with is what he’s saying and what he’s saying is crazy, it goes far beyond the leftist talking points about AR-15’s to virtually every weapon.

In reality, his comments could have the opposite effect of what he might be saying. He said this right before Black Friday, so he could be responsible for a run on gun sales with people concerned that he’s going to come for your guns yet again.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...