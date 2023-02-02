BIDEN’S STASH OF NOTEBOOKS SEIZED BY THE FBI

According to a report from NBC News, sources familiar with the Biden investigation say that Biden, while Vice President, kept a large stash of notebooks, and therefore have all been seized by the FBI.

These notebooks of Biden were filled with items he wrote during his term as vice president and were discovered by the FBI, and taken from one of his Delaware homes during the recent searches, the person familiar with the investigation told the news source.

The notebooks were seized because Biden’s notes on some of the pages relate to his official business as vice president, including details of his diplomatic engagements during the Obama administration, and may refer to classified information, this same person said, adding that the notebooks do not have classified marking on them, but some of the handwritten notes inside them could be considered as such given their sensitive content.

This is only further proof of the fact that Biden improperly handled classified information in more ways than one.

NBC reported notebooks that President Joe Biden wrote in during his time as vice president are among the items the FBI took from one of his Delaware homes during their search in the last couple of weeks.

The notebooks include a mix of handwritten notes from Biden on various topics, both personal and official, according to the person. On some pages Biden wrote down thing about his family or his life unrelated to public office. On other pages, he memorialized in writing some of his experiences or thoughts as vice president at the time, according to the same source.

The number of notebooks Biden kept is large, but the person familiar with the details said they did not know the precise number of notebooks involved. but raises serious questions about how well Biden followed procedure when handling classified documents and information.

When asked about the notebooks, a spokesperson for Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, reiterated the position the president’s legal team has taken in previous statements about the Justice Department’s investigation into Biden’s possession of classified material from the Obama administration that was found in his Wilmington, Delaware, residence and an office in Washington, D.C. that he used after leaving the vice presidency.

On January 20, the FBI spent more than 12 hours searching Biden’s Wilmington home for any possible records from his eight years as vice president, including potentially classified materials.

The following day, Bauer, the president’s personal lawyer, said in a statement that federal investigators had taken with them more than just documents with classified markings after accessing Biden’s “personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules and reminders going back decades.”

“As noted in the statement released on January 14, consistent with our view of the requirements of our cooperation with the DOJ in this matter, we will not comment on the accuracy of reports of this nature,” the spokesperson said.

And while the media obsesses over Mar-A-Lago documents that were highly secured and protected, they seem to not give as much attention or importance to Biden’s classified documents that were stuffed in a garage next to his Corvette.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



