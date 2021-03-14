Biden’s Signature Won’t Appear on Stimulus Checks, As Donald J. Trump’s did, the White House Says

In a bizarre and odd twist the White House says that President Joe Biden’s signature won’t appear on the new stimulus checks that are headed out, in fact it will be another man’s name!
That’s right, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki broke the news this week.
Physical stimulus checks will include a note in the Botton left with from Biden, but no signature like we saw with the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump.
Psaki also said the federal government plans to expand electronic payments, which are “substantially faster” than checks, adding that physical checks will be signed by a career official at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.
According to Psaki Biden didn’t think the inclusion of his signature on the payments “was a priority or a necessary step. His focus was on getting them out as quickly as possible.”
Psaki also stated that the federal government plans to extend electronic payments which are “substantially faster” than paper checks.
What are your thoughts America, how weird is this that Joe Biden’s name doesn’t appear on the checks but Donald J. Trump’s did. Do you care who is signing your stimulus checks? Do you buy it?
