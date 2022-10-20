Biden’s New TikTok Security Deal Will Leave American Data Vulnerable to Beijing, and He Could Care Less

The private data of American TikTok users could continue to flow to Beijing even if the Biden Administration forges an agreement with the Chinese-owned company, intelligence and security officials warned in a scathing new Bloomberg report published Wednesday, raising grave national security concerns.



The Biden Administration is attempting to broker a deal with TikTok to keep the app available for U.S. users as TikTok faces increasing scrutiny over parent company ByteDance’s ties to the Chinese Community Party and fears the platform is vacuuming up sensitive personal data on its users for geopolitical gain.



“TikTok users would still risk having personal data exposed to hacking and espionage by China even if the Biden administration forges a security agreement designed to spare the video platform from a total US ban,” Bloomberg national security reporter Daniel Flatley wrote.



GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller has repeatedly sounded the alarm over TikTok being a potential trojan horse for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and released the following statement in the wake of the Bloomberg report.



“I commend the Biden Administration for recognizing the looming threat that TikTok poses to its one billion users but they’re naive if they believe they can stop this nefarious data harvesting operation. China-owned TikTok does not even allow its own citizens to have the app. That should tell you how dangerous the platform is,” Miller said.



“Americans should have an alternative option to express themselves creatively while also being safe from having their personal data leaked to the Chinese Community Party. GETTR’s Vision is the one and only TikTok competitor where your personal data is safe. As we gear up for monetization, we invite influencers to ditch TikTok and bring their hard work to Vision for fair compensation and no censorship.”



GETTR, the fastest growing social media platform in history, now boasts nearly 6.5 million users across the globe in 193 different countries. There have been over 260 million livestreaming views since the release of the feature, along with over 65 million Vision views – the short video feature that is a direct competitor to Instagram Reels and TikTok.



The platform proudly represents many high-profile users including British broadcaster and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, War Room host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, author and journalist Naomi Wolf, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, comedian and podcaster Russell Brand, conservative news commentators Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, British football legend Matt Le Tissier, radio host and author Mark Levin, actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano, Australian basketball legend and NBA Champion Andrew Bogut, and music stars Richard and Fred Fairbrass from Right Said Fred.