BIDEN’S NEW AMERICA: A Town in Michigan Will Not be Able to Respond to All 911 Calls Due to the Price of Fuel (VIDEO)

The ongoing surge in gas prices could now even put communities in danger. New reports have revealed that Isabella County Police Department in Michigan has advised officers to handle all non-urgent calls by telephone due to the fact of the rising gas prices.

According to County Administrator Nicole Frost, the Isabella County Police Department has already used 96% of the Sheriff’s Office’s fuel budget.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main reported told the New Yor Post, “We have exhausted what funds were budgeted for fuel with several months to go before the budget reset,” the sheriff wrote Tuesday as the state-wide average rose above $5.20 a gallon.

“I have instructed the deputies to attempt to manage whatever calls are acceptable over the phone,” he said, detailing how they would be calls that were non-life-threatening or not currently in progress.

“I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal.” Officers will still be sent out to any call that is in progress with active suspects,” Sheriff Main insisted.

ABC: Gas prices are so high that one Michigan county’s police department has “blown through their fuel budget” and will no longer respond to every 911 call in-person. pic.twitter.com/oC2o5tcCsi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

Currently, the national average for gas is over $5 and is showing no signs of going down. In some parts of California gas has risen to over $7.25 which is the current Federal minimum wage.

According to local reports in California, gasoline prices have reached a painful barrier at seven stations in California. To be sure, California’s minimum wage is significantly higher than the federal minimum, with employees in the state receiving at least $14 per hour. However, paying $7.25 or more per gallon still takes a significant chunk out of the average paycheck.

On the day Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States on January 20, 2021, the national average price per gallon was $2.40 per gallon, but now with Trump out of office, the price has increased by over 60%. Democrat lawmakers however aren’t too focused on the highest inflation rate and gas prices the nation has ever seen, they are instead zeroed in on the January 6 Committee “findings.”

Biden clearly has no solution to the problem considering last week on Jimmy Kimmel he touted that under his leadership the U.S. has had more “biracial” commercials than ever before. Kimmel himself found Biden’s comments awkward and went to commercial break.

Joe Biden hasn't watched TV in the last decade based on this statement. https://t.co/GUkVwRm8sS — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 9, 2022

