BIDEN’S IDEA OF ​DISARMING LAW-ABIDING U.S. CITIZENS IN TYRANNICAL GUN GRAB WILL RESULT IN LOSS OF FREEDOMS NEVER RETURNED

Democrats and their corporate media propagandists didn’t even let the dust settle in Buffalo and Uvalde before pouncing on grotesque political opportunism to denounce guns and seeking their ultimate ban.

The narrative on gun violence is the same for every other domestic issue. Democrats believe they can legislate everyone’s morality. If we just got rid of guns, they claim, then we can get rid of violence. What about violence involving cars, knives, fists, or even the unwanted question of illegally acquired guns?

John Lott is perhaps one of the most preeminent voices on gun control insanity and can always be counted on to inject much-needed wisdom into these conversations. In response to Joe Biden’s latest speech attacking gun ownership and pretending we all wanted “common sense” gun reform, Lott penned a piece that made it into Newsweek. We are sharing a few experts below.

In response to the matter providing firearm protection in schools:

“Teachers and staff can carry concealed handguns in about 30% of Texas school districts, so we don’t need to guess how the policy would work. Nineteen other states also allow concealed carry in schools. Since the year 2000, there has yet to be a single case of someone being wounded or killed from a shooting, let alone a mass public shooting, between 6:00 a.m. and midnight at a school that lets teachers carry guns.”

In response to the idea that we just need more and better laws:

“Biden says that we need common-sense gun laws, but what he proposes simply will not help. He doesn’t seem to realize that over 92% of violent crimes in America has nothing to do with guns. Focusing on so-called “assault weapons” is not only not going to stop mass public shootings, but it won’t make a difference in reducing murders at large.”

In response to the disingenuous claim that AR’s are the scariest gun out there:

“Only a small share of murders are committed with rifles, let alone “assault rifles,” and that share has grown even smaller over time. The percentage of firearm murders committed with rifles was 4.8% prior to the federal “assault weapons” ban that took effect in September 1994. When the ban was in effect, from 1995 to 2004, the figure stood at just 4.9%. And since 2004, it’s been even lower. Based on these numbers, it’s hard to argue that the ban did anything at all.”

To be factual, the AR in “AR-15” rifle stands for ArmaLite rifle, after the company that developed it in the 1950’s. AR does not stand for “assault rifle” or automatic. rifle.

If someone calls an AR-15-style rifle an “assault weapon,” then they’ve been duped by an agenda. The only real way to define what is an “assault weapon” is politically, as in how any given law chooses to define the term—this is why the states that have banned this category of semiautomatic firearms have done so with very different definitions.

At this point, there is no reason to believe in the public disarming of law-abiding Americans other than the fact that you hate freedom and love a huge federal bureaucracy overlooking every aspect of your life. There’s simply no other way to describe it. In a country of 350 million people and at least as many guns, will a few terrible things happen? Of course.

But is the cost of freedom worth surrendering rights and the ability to protect yourself and loved ones? That question shouldn’t even have to be asked.

