BIDEN’S “I DID THAT” STICKERS ON GAS PUMPS EVERYWHERE IN AMERICA AS CITIZENS HAVE HAD ENOUGH

It’s true that Americans are experiencing sticker shock every time they shop, regardless of the product. But there is a new sticker shock as stickers depicting President Joe Biden pointing and saying “I did that” appear at gas stations all across America.



The average price of a gallon of regular gas today for is $4.316 and mid-grade is $4.689. One month ago today the prices were $3.498 for regular and mid-grade was $3.835. This is a 24% and 23% increase respectively in the last month. These stickers of Biden are popping up at pumps everywhere!

Perry Cagle, an assistant manager of an Exxon station near Athens, Alabama told WAAY-TV, “I take off five or six of these stickers a day from out different pumps.”



Reporters form the New York Post found the stickers on a pump at a Speedway in the Mott Haven neighborhood of New York. They also found three stickers at a Shell pump in Harlem. Today they are selling for $6.99 in packs of 100 on Amazon.



“I just know everything he’s been doing since he took office has been going downhill. Bring Trump back,” New York City resident Harold Frost , 29, told the New York Post. “My car has been parked the whole week because of this. I took the train, but it’s dangerous now on the train. You have to be careful.”



The Boston Herald reported on the sticker sensation last fall when gas was about $3.50 per gallon.

Javier Estrada Ovalles sells his own Biden stickers through his company, Automotive Anarchy. Ovalles told Slate that he’s benefiting from the gas prices and fills about 80 sticker orders a day.

