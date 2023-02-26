BIDEN’S DISASTROUS DECISION TO WITHDRAW FROM AFGHANISTAN PROMISED TO BE INVESTIGATED BY HOUSE REPUBLICANS

On Friday, House Republicans announced they were requesting documents from the Biden administration to get information they need to launch an investigation into the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Republicans want understanding of exactly how the withdrawal was handled and what went wrong, following a nearly two-decade-long war that ended in 2021 with the withdrawal. As the presence in the country drew to a close, the Taliban made substantial territorial gains, prompting President Joe Biden to deploy troops to protect airport perimeter and facilitate the evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel.

The withdrawal is a significant moment in Biden’s presidency, and his approval ratings plumeted after the operation, particularly when American soldiers were tragically killed in a bombing at the airport. In response, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have launched an investigation into the withdrawal.

James Comer (R-KY) and other GOP members wrote: “The Biden administration was tragically unprepared for the Afghanistan withdrawal and their decisions in the region directly resulted in a national security and humanitarian catastrophe,” Comer said in a statement.

The statement also noted, “U.S. servicemen and women lost their lives, Americans were abandoned, taxpayer dollars are unaccounted for, the Taliban gained access to military equipment, progress for Afghan women was derailed, and the entire area is now under hostile Taliban control. The American people deserve answers and the Biden administrations’ ongoing obstruction of this investigation is unacceptable.”

In an assault outside the airport, members of the terrorist orgnaizations ISIS murdered 13 American service members and numerous Afghans. In response, U.S. forces launched attacks aimed at prevenyting further acts of terror.

CNBC wrote: In the final weeks of the planned exodus of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban won shocking battlefield gains. The Taliban seized Bagram Airfield, a sprawling and once-stalwart military installation, less than two months after U.S. commanders transferred it to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force.”

As the Taliban neared Kabul in August 2021, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Western nations rushed to evacuate embassies.

The Taliban seized the presidential palace in Kabul on August 15, 2021 despite being dramatically outnumbered by the Afghan military, which was long assisted by U.S. and NATO coalition forces.

Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans swarmed the tarmac at the airport desperate to flee Taliban rule. Biden deployed thousands of U.S. troops to Kabul to help evacuate U.S. Embassy staff and secure the airport.

In September of 2021, Biden defended the decision. He claimed that continuing the war would not be in the national interest and that he had inherited an agreement with the Taliban from the previous administration. Biden’s speech came amid criticism and scrutiny of the chaotic and violent nature of the withdrawal process.

Biden proclaimed, “The bottom line, 90% of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave. And for those remaining Americans, there is not a deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out.”

But it is past time for accountability of President Biden on this disastrous decision that took 13 American lives and the lives of numerous Afghans. Hopefully, the republicans can accomplish this.

