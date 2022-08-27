BIDEN’S ‘BODY MAN’ STEPS DOWN AS AIDES CONTINUE TO FLEE

The aides leaving the offices of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continues. As previously reported there have been over 30 senior staffers who have chose to flee from Biden and Harris since they started in office.

Now we can add another to that list. The man who has been, in some way, the closest aide to Joe Biden is now heading for the exits at the end of this week to a job at the Transportation Department.

That man is Stephen Goepfert, who has been Biden’s “body man” since his 2020 campaign. A “bodyman” is apersonal aide who follow him around from morning to night, helping him with anything he might need, carrying anything, and looking out for him. That can be a busy job with a normal person in the office, but just think about how confusing and messed up that Biden often seems to be, and what a nightmare with the responsibility of trying to cover his back.

I would be willing to bet that Goepfert has some stories that would be great to hear if he ever wanted to tell the media. If you’ve worked at the White House but are willing to give it up to go to some undeclared position inButtigieg’s area, it has to be a serious problem. In most cases a person will work their entire career to get to the White House as an aide to the president, so it had to be tough to leave, but lots have done working under Biden and Harris.

Stephen Goepfert, the first WH staffer Pres. Biden sees nearly every morning and the last nearly every evening, is set to depart this week.



Biden's "bodyman" will head to DOT after serving in the role since the first months of the campaignhttps://t.co/Y1ofvyLrys — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) August 23, 2022

“You’re literally at the border of where the President’s privacy and public duties sit, you have to have the right touch and right skill set,” Steve Ricchetti, a counselor to the President, told CNN. “Stephen has had the ability and the willingness to help the President navigate everything he did throughout that day. That ends up being a critical role.”

Well, that’s one way of putting it. Caretaker for someone who should have retired long ago is the real problem.

Biden put out this statement about Goepfert’s leaving saying, “From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers.”

“Jill and I will miss Stephen, but we’re proud that he will continue to serve the American people in his new role in the Biden-Harris administration as he continues his career in public service,” Biden continued.

Goepfert will be replaced by the White House receptionist, Jacob Spreyer.

"Goepfert will be succeeded by Jacob Spreyer, who currently serves as the official White House receptionist."



Spreyer moonlighted as bodyman/personal aide for the President during a visit to Rehoboth in mid-June. https://t.co/Z39r8OIOpC pic.twitter.com/T7Q4SV7KKc — Henry Bright (@HCBright10) August 23, 2022

It is evident there are enough people wanting to climb the ladder that Biden and Harris have available replacements. But the problem is with Biden, Harris, and the policies. There’s only so much lipstick you can put on the pig. The policies are still a failure, no matter how much you try to replace the staff or retool the messaging.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...