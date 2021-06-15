Biden’s Attorney General Threatens DOJ Will Get Involved if States Won’t Stop Doing Election Audits

Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland is literally acting like a tyrant and putting a massive cloud of dishonesty over the 2020 elections audits.

Garland speaking last Friday said that these elections audits are violations of “voting rights” and he issued a stern warning to states doing the audits.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces that the Justice Department will scrutinize any post-election audits for evidence of voting law violations.

JUST IN – Attorney General Merrick Garland announces that the Justice Department will scrutinize any post-election audits for evidence of voting law violations. pic.twitter.com/asXkJtXzby — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 11, 2021

The threat is a massive red flag to states that the federal government is poised to intervene and get involved in state election audits. This is what tyranny looks like America, and its’ not right. States decide elections, not the federal governments overreach.

“We are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access and where we see violations we will not hesitate to act,” he said. “We are also scrutinizing current laws and practices in order to determine whether they discredit against black voters and other voters of color. Particularly concerning with in this regard are several studies showing that in some jurisdictions nonwhite voters must wait in line substantially longer than white voters to cast their ballots.”

“The Department of Justice will apply the same scrutiny to postelection audits, according to Garland, to make sure the election reviews fall in line with federal laws meant to protect records and guard against voter intimidation,” the Epoch Times reported.

“Garland referenced the audit taking place in Maricopa County, Arizona, on the orders of the Republican-controlled Senate in the state, noting that the Department of Justice previously sent a letter to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann expressing concern about the review,” the report continued. “Fann said in a response letter that the audit was secure and that a previous plan to canvass some voters was on hold indefinitely. The attempted intervention lacked constitutional authority, experts told The Epoch Times.”

What are your thoughts America? Tired of the Democrats always trying to cover up things?

