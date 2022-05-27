BIDEN’S AFGHAN FAILURE COULD CAUSE TERRORIST ATTACK ACCORDING TO U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

According to a disturbing new report​ by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan could have major ramifications for innocent Americans, potentially putting them at risk of terror attack here at home.

The Lead Inspector General report on Operation ending Sentinel, the mission to counter terrorists threats emanating from Afghanistan, reported that General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the outgoing Commanders of USCENTCOM, admitted air assets had limited time to conduct operations because of the long distances to arrive over Afghan airspace.

The reported admitted that thanks to the failure of a withdrawal, the DOD has a reduced capacity to track terrorist threats stemming from Afghanistan. “This limitation, combined with the loss of human intelligence on the ground, has significantly reduced the DOD’s capacity to track terrorist targets in Afghanistan,” the report read.”

The report continued, “Noting that ISIS-K remained the top terrorist threat in Afghanistan. The DOD assesses that the group retains a desire to attack the U.S. homeland, and ‘absent effective pressure, that threat will only grow and metastasize over time.'”

The report further noted that “ISIS-K has increased its recruitment and attack capabilities since U.S. and coalition forces withdrew from Afghanistan and reduced their counterterrorism pressure. If ISIS-K is able to continue to exploit a reduced counterterrorism environment, it will likely be able to establish external operations capabilities targeting the West, including the U.S. homeland, in he next 12 to 18 months, according to USCENTCOM.”

“Since the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, the DOD has pivoted to an ‘over-the-horizon’ approach to counterterrorism in that country,” the reports adds.

“Without access to military bases in neighboring countries, this new approach relies primarily on unmanned aerial vehicles operating from U.S. facilities in Doha, Qatar, to provide strike capabilities. As of the end of the quarter the DOD had not conducted any strikes on terrorist targets in Afghanistan since​ its withdrawal last year.”

General McKenzie pointed out that limited overflight options for the United States have forced us to rely on Pakistan given that there is currently no other way to get into Afghan airspace.

The incoming Commander of USCENTCOM, General Michael E. Kurilla stated, “Approximately two-thirds of the flying time is spent getting the aircraft there and back, as opposed to time spent over the target.”

“Therefore, counterterrorism teams would need to dedicate multiple MQ-9 Reapers, taking off at 10-hour intervals, to maintain a single sensor over a suspected terrorist target,” the report stated, adding, “General Kurilla contrasted this with the situation when the U.S. military had a presence on the ground in Afghanistan, when he said he would often have twelve sensors monitoring one individual to develop the potential target.”

