BIDEN’S ABORTION AGENDA CRITICIZED AND CALLED REPUGNANT BY CATHOLIC BISHOP

President Joe Biden, the second Catholic president, with John F. Kennedy being the first, has promoted abortion inhis official capacity through various federal agencies and executive actions, according to Bishop Robert Barron, who serves the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota while being interviewed by Fox News.
Bishop Barron has a large online following and criticized President Joe Biden’s abortion advocacy in the Fox interview.
The Bishop also said, “What bothers me about Biden, I don’t doubt he’s a serious Catholic at all and I think he does feel his faith. I thing he practices faith. But on this issue, what he’s doing is repugnant. Because he’s not just barely tolerating abortion, saying let’s try to set some limits to it. He’s aggressively trying to expand access to it.”
Biden has been a vocal critic of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) every since the decision overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Biden has used guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to attempt to override state abortion restrictions, devised a strategy to promote pro-abortion political candidates through research and public communications and issued two executive orders promoting legal access to abortion.
Polling has found that Catholic teaching unequivocally condemns abortion, although many individual Catholics personally condone the procedure or think it should be legal. This includes prominent Catholic politicians like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the Representative who was barred from receiving communion by her home archdiocese in California because of her promotion of abortion.
Bishop Barron concluded with Fox saying, “I think a lot of that comes back to the abortion issue. I mean, it is the most pressing moral issue of our time. There’s a split (between) Catholics and on Catholic teaching among Catholics. And you have some, you know, who take this indefensible position.”
