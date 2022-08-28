BIDEN’S ABORTION AGENDA CRITICIZED AND CALLED REPUGNANT BY CATHOLIC BISHOP

President Joe Biden, the second Catholic president, with John F. Kennedy being the first, has promoted abortion inhis official capacity through various federal agencies and executive actions, according to Bishop Robert Barron, who serves the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota while being interviewed by Fox News.

Bishop Barron has a large online following and criticized President Joe Biden’s abortion advocacy in the Fox interview.

The Bishop also said, “What bothers me about Biden, I don’t doubt he’s a serious Catholic at all and I think he does feel his faith. I thing he practices faith. But on this issue, what he’s doing is repugnant. Because he’s not just barely tolerating abortion, saying let’s try to set some limits to it. He’s aggressively trying to expand access to it.”

Biden has been a vocal critic of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) every since the decision overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.

It's a sad day for the country.



Nearly 50 years ago, Roe vs. Wade was decided. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people.



Personal freedoms are on the ballot this fall. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 24, 2022

Biden has used guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to attempt to override state abortion restrictions, devised a strategy to promote pro-abortion political candidates through research and public communications and issued two executive orders promoting legal access to abortion.

Polling has found that Catholic teaching unequivocally condemns abortion, although many individual Catholics personally condone the procedure or think it should be legal. This includes prominent Catholic politicians like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the Representative who was barred from receiving communion by her home archdiocese in California because of her promotion of abortion.

Friends, in my latest article, I look at President Biden’s statements and actions in regard to the most pressing moral issue of our time: abortion. Please read and share:https://t.co/z0Fm8P8VB6 — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) August 6, 2022

Bishop Barron concluded with Fox saying, “I think a lot of that comes back to the abortion issue. I mean, it is the most pressing moral issue of our time. There’s a split (between) Catholics and on Catholic teaching among Catholics. And you have some, you know, who take this indefensible position.”

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...