BIDEN’S 2020 ‘RACIST’ COMMENTS OVER TRAVEL BANS HYPOCRITICAL AFTER HIS OWN RESTRICTIONS ARE NOW IN PLACE

In 2020, when Joe Biden was running for president, he tweeted out some canned criticism of President Trump’s administration’s move to restrict travel from countries experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, has now come back to haunt him.​​

The claim that banning travel from nations experiencing coronavirus outbreaks was “racist” was a common trope at the time. It prompted Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to go as far as to visit San Francisco’s Chinatown to encourage residents to forsake alleged xenophobia, and social distancing, to celebrate Chinese New Year, for example.



In the meantime, Biden was declaring that a travel ban would “not stop the virus.” In fact, on March 12, 2020, Biden tweeted “A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe, or any other part of the will, will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet, and we need a plan to combat it.”



Also, in February of 2020, Biden declared the day after Trump imposed travel restrictions on China over the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, that the president’s “xenophobia” made him unfit to respond to the pandemic.



Fox News has noted, Biden has since tried to walk back these statements and say that they were just general comments about Trump’s broader “racism,” as if that had anything to do with the virus at all, which is highly doubtful.



Here is what Biden actually tweeted on February 1, 2020, “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science, not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.



Biden’s speechwriters had almost verbatim language in a speech he gave the day before that Twitter post. On January 31, 2020, in Fort Madison, Iowa Biden accused Trump of “hysterical xenophobia,” according to Reuters.



This is so hypocritical on Biden’s part. Not only is it outrageous, considering the far-reaching pandemic restrictions that Biden would go on to impose once he took office, but because this very week he’s now imposed his own travel restrictions.



On Friday, November 26, President Biden said in a statement after being briefed by White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and the members of the COVID response team about the so-called “Omicron” variant of the COVID-19 virus, that he was “ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries” as a precautionary measure until we have more information.”



The travel restrictions went into effect on Monday November 29, with travel restrictions covering these eight countries: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.



Whether it was Trump administration policy seeking to protect our country from a virus of from immigration fraud and potential national security threats, no matter house you slice it, Biden characterized as “racist” any Trump moves that restricted travel from other countries to protect American citizens.



Now Biden is doing some of the same things. You simply can’t have it both ways. Either it was racist for Trump to put the travel bans in place, making the Biden administration’s travel bans racist, or it wasn’t ever racist for Trump to put the travel bans in place.



If it was the latter, Biden was unfairly criticizing the Trump administration by leveraging, and thus cheapening, claims of racism, reducing a grievous, un-American sin to mere political pandering.



Either way, this displays not only the sheer hypocrisy of the Biden administration but his and the left-wing establishment’s disgusting tendency to cry “racism” only when it suits them, which couldn’t possibly be more counterproductive when it comes to actually fighting racism in its true forms.

