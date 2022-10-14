BidenFlation Results in Americans Expenses Soaring Daily in Gas, Rent, Electricity, and Food

American citizens are suffering amid the rising cost of living with the Bidenflation economy. Lending Tree reported on October 3 that more and more are finding it difficult to pay their bills on time.​

According to Lending Tree, 32% of citizens paid a bill later over the past six months. It recently surveyed approximately 1,600 consumers regarding their bill-paying habits and one key finding was that “61% of Americans who’ve paid a bill late in the past 6 months say they didn’t have enough money to cover the cost.”

The survey also revealed 40% of the people surveyed were less able to afford to pay their bills than they were one year ago.

Lending Tree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz noted some have fallen short of making ends meet. Schulz said, “Life is getting more expensive by the day and it’s shrinking Americans’ already tiny financial margin for error down to zero.”

“Unless they’ve been able to increase their income, millions of Americans have had to make sacrifices because of inflation to pay the bills. Perhaps the worst part is that inflation likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. That means that short-term quick fixes won’t cut it,” Schulz added.

Qualtrics was commissioned to conduct the online survey of 1,577 American consumers whose ages ranged from 18 to 76 and was performed August 19 through 26.

In September, data showed the average American lost the equivalent of $4,200 annual income due to inflation and rising interest rates, according to Heritage Foundation.

More recently, 62% of voters said Biden’s economy (Bidenflation) is crumbling as the midterms approach, a Civiqs poll revealed on Monday.

Most Americans identify inflation and skyrocketing costs as one of the main issues as they look toward the midterm election, a survey from the Economist/YouGov showed last week.

Remember this American citizens; your vote can make a difference and a change of direction that our country needs.

