Bidenflation is so Bad, Joe Complains About the Lack of Pens in White House (VIDEO)

On Monday, Joe Biden’s approval hit another record low, while the average price of gas rose above $5 per gallon and food prices hit record highs, and the stock market went right into the dumpster.

But Biden showed what his priorities were in the face of all that bad news. Pens. Yes, pens. He was upset that he’d only gotten one pen to sign his bill when his former boss, Barack Obama used to get several, as he signed a bill to create a commission to study having a National Museum of Asian American History.

Biden wonders why “they” only give him one pen to sign bills when they gave Barack Obama 7 to 9 pens.



"I don't know why they do this." pic.twitter.com/1n7CkUXPiL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2022

Perhaps this is more Biden Shrinkflation? All the rest of us are having to deal with Shrinkflation in the Biden economy: The products we are buying contain fewer items or have shrunk in size, while we are paying the same price or more. Bottles of soda are smaller; toilet paper has fewer sheets per roll, etc.etc.

Biden wouldn’t reply to any reporters or respond to any of the disasters that he has set in motion and/or made worse. This is the same guy who claimed they were going to be transparent and bring back “norms.” The only thing that he’s brought is destruction across the board.

