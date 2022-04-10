‘Biden Was Warned About This’ DeSantis Says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is taking shots at President Joe Biden again, this time hammering his incompetence even further.

According to DeSantis, Biden was warned about what was going to happen if he tried to implement is mentally deranged and liberally insane policies.

As you know, the Biden administration is trying to blame Vladimir Putin for the insane inflation in America. Unfortunately, they expect you to believe your gas bills doubling or tripling in January had something to do with Russia. Keep in mind Russia didn’t invade the Ukraine until the end of February. They are unequivocally full of shit.

“My advice to everyone out there who is frustrated, sad, angry, p***ed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning, we’ve got to keep fighting,” Psaki said in the opening of the video.

Governor DeSantis called her out and added to the tweet, ”You can have a margarita,” Ron added, “but it will not cure Bidenflation”:

The Biden-Fauci Admin. thinks a margarita will solve all the problems they’ve created for the American people.



Well, you can have a margarita, but it will not cure Bidenflation, which is causing massive increases in prices across the board for Americans. #NationalMargaritaDay pic.twitter.com/4pm0d6C0Kk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) February 22, 2022

This week Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted President Joe Biden over what he calls, “Bidenflation” and the rising costs of rent and gas.

In response to a question about rising rents in Florida, DeSantis said “general inflation is causing” rents to spike, and noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moratorium on evictions.

“The CDC basically had a moratorium, so that people, really didn’t have to pay rent,” he said. “What’s happening is now all the people that own these properties are charging more to make up for what was [lost].”

“Biden was warned about this,” DeSantis slammed. “He was told that this was going to happen and they had to take it all the way to the Supreme Court.”

The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its eviction moratorium ordered by the CDC.

“Then you also have the issue where there’s a lot of demand,” DeSantis said.

The governor noted that people from across the nation are moving to Florida because they’re “fed up” with liberal policies. “This is kind of the center of the universe right now,” he said.

DeSantis pointed out that the administration’s massive spending bills added to the rapid increase in inflation.

“We warned about this inflation last year. They came in and did the massive spending; the Fed has printed trillions and trillions of dollars, the biggest increase in the money supple that we’ve seen in quite some time. Of course you’re going to have inflation when that happens.”

“That’s what’s happened, and I don’t see it ebbing anytime soon,” DeSantis predicated. “I think this is likely to be something that we’re going to have to contend with.”

The Republican said the way to provide Americans relief from these rising prices is to “reverse” a lot of federal policies, which he said the Biden administration has “not shown an inclination to do.”

“Make no mistake about it, what you need to do is reverse those policies that are causing the inflation to begin with,” he told the press.

“Why are we not producing more energy here in the United States?”

Speaking of ANWR in Alaska, DeSantis said “there’s more oil and gas up there than in Saudi Arabia. It’s a massive, massive opportunity and basically, from the time Biden’s come in, he said, ‘No, no, no.’”

“Well, of course, that’s going to cause [inflation], and it’s not just fuel prices,” the popular Republican explained. “When energy prices are going up the way they are, that permeates the entire economy. It’s more [expensive] to transport … goods … everything is permeated by that, and it helps contribute to rising prices.”

“Let’s do what we can at the federal level to reverse some of the policies that have caused this,” DeSantis said. “And let’s try to give people relief throughout our economy, and if they did that it would make a really significant difference. But they have not shown an inclination to do that.”

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

