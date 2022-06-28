BIDEN WANTS TO MANDATE BIOLOGICAL MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

Democrats are disturbingly gung-ho on helping biological men competing with women in sporting events. The left has been championing this dubious cause for years, attempting to gaslight the public into believing that men have no physical advantages over women. Even when the rest of the nation can see that this is obviously not true, President Joe Biden has chosen to take an even harder line on this issue. The administration proposed on Thursday a set of rules mandating that schools allow males to compete with biological females, in the name of discrimination against members of the transgender community.

The Trump administration had previously revamped the definition of sexual harassment and expanded due process rights for those accused of harassment and assault. It also required courtroom like proceedings that would allow for cross examination of all parties involved. The White House argued that the rules “weakened protections for survivors of sexual assault and diminished the promise of an education free from discrimination.”

The New York Times reported, the proposal would overhaul an expansive rule finalized under former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, which for the first time codified how colleges and K-12 schools investigate sexual assault on campus. The proposal would also address discrimination under title IX, the federal law signed 50-years ago that prohibits the exclusion from, or denial of, educational benefits on the basis of sex in federally funded programs.

The White House announced that its regulations would also require schools to allow transgender individuals to participate in sports corresponding to their chosen gender. Republicans have been pushing back against efforts to make this a reality over at least the past two years.

Fox News explained, “House Republicans introduced legislation in 2021 that would ban individuals assigned male at birth from participating in women’s sports. In April, GOP lawmakers signed a petition to compel the House to vote on the bill. Also last year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which prohibited those assigned male at birth from participation in women’s athletics.

Matt Sharp, an attorned with the Alliance for Defending Freedom told Fox New Digital, “They think that telling a man you’re not eligible for the women’s team is harmful and violates Title IX, and that’s simply not consistent with Title IX, its original meaning or what it’s been interpreted to mean for the past fifty-years.”

The administration argued that “former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ changes to Title IX “weakened protections for survivors of sexual assault and diminished the promise of an education free from discrimination.”

The new regulations would essentially eliminate the Trump administration’s due process rules ostensibly to “restore crucial protections for students who are victims of sexual harassment, assault, and sex-based discrimination, a critical safety net for survivors that was weakened under previous regulations.”

The Biden administration’s new regulations are sure to meet with fierce criticism from conservatives, who have been fighting hard to protect women’s sports. The issue has been a hotly-contested debate in the culture war, and even though most agree with conservatives on the matter, the hard left continues trying to bully, badger, and harangue people into accepting that biological men should be able to compete with female athletes, regardless of how it impacts biological women.

While Republicans were unable to pass legislation protecting women’s sports with Democrats dominating both chambers of the legislature, they might take up the battle once more if they retake at least one chamber in the upcoming midterm congressional elections. Depending on how extensive their victory in the midterms, they might just succeed, but this is assuming voters send people to Washington who are willing to fight, for a change. If this particular conversation remains a part of the national discourse, the GOP could be forced to act. The odds are that the issue isn’t going away anytime soon, so there is a decent chance that this could happen sooner than later.

This is another reminder to all conservatives that you have to get out and vote in the midterms. Our country and all our common sense values are at stake.

