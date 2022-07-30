Biden Wants to Increase Democrat Voters by Issuing ID Cards to Illegal Aliens

According to a recent report from Newsmax, it seems the Biden administration is in the process of attempting to grant temporary identification cards to illegal migrants who are currently awaiting final decisions on their cases.

The report revealed that officials are now considering a pilot program designed to help immigrants gain access to housing, transportation, health care, and a number of other benefits, according to two government sources who spoke to news outlet Axios. Could one of those benefits be to vote in our elections?

Newsmax then revealed that the program would encourage individuals with these identifications cards to have more consistent, frequent communication with police and other forms of law enforcement throughout the legal process.

The appropriations bill for the 2023 fiscal year has a bit in it that features $10 million for the program, which has been labeled the “ICE Secure Docket Card program.”

“The ICE Secure Docket Card program is part of a pilot program to modernize various forms of documentation provided to provisionally released noncitizens through a consistent, verifiable, secure card,” an ICE spokesperson told Axios.

“With Republicans currently favored to take control of the House in the November midterms, the administration is hoping to get need Congressional approval before the end of September,” Newsmax reported. “Details of the program, and who would be enrolled, have not been finalized.”

According to the piece from Axios, the ID cards would be given to migrants that aren’t in detention centers nor other unauthorized individuals going through the immigration or removal processes after they have illegally crossed over the southern border between the United States and Mexico.

“The cards likely would include a QR code that would provide access to court information and documents via an app, sources told Axios. It’s possible the program could lessen the mounting number of Freedom of Information Act requests for information about immigration cases,” the Newsmax report revealed.

Reports state the cards are to include a photograph, biographic identifiers, along with “cutting-edge security features” designed to help both those who are non-citizens, as well as government authorities.

“The ID cards also would allow unauthorized migrants such as asylum seekers to show they already are in the immigration system,” the report noted. “Axios said future used for the cards could allow unauthorized immigrants to present to TSA agents and travel by plane or to access certain state benefit programs more easily.

With all of this “cutting-edge security features,” it is surely capable of being used as an ID to register and vote in any future elections, and if it gets Congressional approval by the end of September, could affect the mid-term elections.

The report about the ID card program came hot on the heels of a piece published by the Washington Free Beacon that talked about federal immigration officials not knowing the whereabouts of hundreds of thousands of migrants who came across the border just last year, according to information from the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Daily Mail, a staggering 1.75 million migrants have had encounters with Customs and Border Protection along the southern border since last fall.

But what is really needed is the shutdown of the border with a wall and new fencing so folks aren’t just coming across our border as they please. We are already in serious economic trouble and adding millions of illegal migrants into the mix is not going to make things any better. And even worse, if they are given permission to vote for the democrat party that has allowed this to happen, as a payment of the free pass into our country.

