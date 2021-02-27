Chemical Free Body

Biden Visits Texas, Speech Derails “What am I Doing here? I’m Going to Lose Track Here.”

Matt Couch February 27, 2021 1 Comment

President Joe Biden visited Texas with the First Lady Jill Biden and had yet another ultimate gaff session in the Lone Star State.

Biden, speaking in front of a small crowd in Texas said that he and the First Lady wanted to visit the state on Friday. However, his speech was quickly derailed.

Biden, trying to name off Texas congressional members and other U.S. Dems who were helping in the Texas relief effort, completely loses his thought process and track of mind.

“What am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here.”

You can’t make this up America, there is no way this guy beat President Trump in an election that was fair and square.

WATCH the insanity below!

MCap
MCap
1 hour ago

It was obvious he had cognitive issues before the election but our MSM and democrats in general refused to acknowledge it. Now we’re being led by a person who doesn’t know where he’s at sometimes… our enemies are smiling.

