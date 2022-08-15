Biden Vacations on American Taxpayer Dime Before He Signs Bill That Will Send 87,000 Armed IRS Agents After Hard Working Americans (VIDEO)

President Joe Biden has been very stressed this week, so of course, he had to take another vacation, this time to Kiawah Island, even though he just got back from a vacation. A report from the New York Post said the entire Biden family has went back on vacation at a beachfront mountain in South Carolina for free, thanks to the goodwill of ademocratic donor who most likely agrees that running the affairs of the state is too much for the president.

The donor is Maria Allwin, who is allowing the Biden family to let off steam on Kiawah Island, after Biden asked if he could stay there. This is not the first-time vacationing at the nine-bedroom estate for free. According to the Federal Election Commission, Maria, who is the widow of hedge fund founder James Allwin has made numerous contributions to Democratic causes, including a $35,000 check to the Biden Victory Fund and the Democratic National Committee.

The President arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday and is staying away from his duties for the entire week as that is more important than any other crisis America has right now. The Biden White House refused to comment when asked about details on the President’s vacation schedule. Joe and his wife Jill Biden were accompanied on Air Force One by their son Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen, and Hunter’s son Beau.

This important vacation comes only a couple days after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home. Yet, the President and his son, more than worthy of being investigated, are having a fun filled all-expense paid vacation trip at a luxury mansion.

The vacation also came during the week of the House of Representatives voting Friday on the sweeping bill named the Inflation Reduction Act, in which Biden promised he would sign when he returns, if it passed. The final vote was 220-207 in a partisan show of the Democrats, as every Democrat voted for it, while every Republican vote was against the bill.

This was a significant victory for President Joe Biden and his party getting the passage of the $750 billion health care, energy and climate bill. It will raise over $700 billion in government revenue over 10 years and spend over $430 billion to reduce carbon emissions and extend subsidies for health insurance under that Affordable Care Act and use the rest of the new revenue to reduce the deficit.

The act also includes $78 billion for the IRS to be phased in over 10 years. The money is set to go towards things like taxpayer services, collection owed taxed, conducting criminal investigations, as well as the hiring of 87,000 new agents.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted on Monday after the raid, “The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries. Banana Republic?”

As Republicans are known never to be conservative when voicing their opinion on injustice, Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) also voiced out. He mentioned that this raid takes the targeting of political opponents to a whole new level. It shows the Biden administration’s double standards, as Hunter Biden was given a free pass.

Last month, federal prosecutors were allegedly weighing charging Hunter Biden with multiple crimes ranging from various aspects of his business dealings to his lying on a background check to obtain weapons.

Officials familiar with the case informed the media that the criminal investigation into the President’s disgraced son had reached a “critical stage.” The federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden ended its last term in June 2022. The source also added that the criminal investigation, which has been going on for about four years, was still active.

But, vacationing in a $20 million mansion is ideal as the nation is doing very well, crises have been eliminated, and inflation is now old news. And, with Hunter’s father being the President with all the authorities in America under his feet, so they have no reason to be worried.

