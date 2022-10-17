Biden Tries to Delegitimize Supreme Court in Latest Insane Mumblings [VIDEO INSIDE]

President Joe Biden, during a virtual fundraiser for Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, (D-DE) on Tuesday, said, “I view this off-year election as one of the most ​important elections that I’ve been engaged in because the institutions have changed. The Supreme Court is more of an advocacy group these days than it is…”evenhanded.”

This isn’t anything abnormal as Democrats have constantly attacked Republicans because some raised questions about the 2020 election, even though the Democrats have questioned elections and challenged electors in the past. Democrats have termed this “election denialism” and termed it a “threat to democracy.’

The Democrats have also been attacking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). Now, Joe Biden himself tried to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.

They have incited protestors against the SCOTUS. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) encourages protestor to pressure the Court to change its upcoming decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade. One person tried to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the abortion question.

Biden is attacking the very legitimacy of the SCOTUS because they have made decisions that he and the Democrats don’t like. His comments reveal he doesn’t even understand the purpose of the Supreme Court or doesn’t care about it. The purpose of the SCOTUS isn’t to be politically “even-handed,” as Biden called it.

The purpose of the SCOTUS is not supposed to be “even-handed.” It isn’t about politics. It is about the rule of law. When you undermine the rule of law, or in Biden’s case not even understand it, how can you uphold the Constitution according to your oath?

But how has the media reacted to Biden’s comments? They didn’t say that the comments were improper or say he should be moderating his attack. Some of the also attacked the SCOTUS as “hard-right.”

President comments come as the SCOTUS has taken a hard right turn in recent years. The SCOTUS currently features six justices appointed by Republican presidents and just three appointed by Democratic presidents, an incongruous distribution given that Democratic candidates have won the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections.

You see again how the media seems to think the Supreme Court should be dependent upon the “popular vote” even though it isn’t, according to the Constitution.

If President Donald Trump had said this, Democrats would be calling for his impeachment again. Yet this attack on the foundation of our government and the rule of law earns no criticism or even concern from the other Democrats and media.

We appreciate our friends at the Republican Daily for their contribution in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...