Biden to WAIVE Sanctions on Company in Charge of Russian Pipeline

The Biden Administration is now going to waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to multiple sources Axios reports. Keep in mind, Axios is NOT a conservative reporting group.

The decision means that the Biden Administration cares more about the Russians and the relationship with Germany over this pipeline.

The move shows that the Biden tough talk towards Russia was nothing more than rhetoric, and an absolute lie.

The State Department will send its mandatory 90-day report to Congress and list the entities involved in Nord Stream 2 that deserve sanctions. A source familiar with the drafting the report told Axios that the State Department plans to call for sanctions against a handful of Russian ships.

The State Department will also acknowledge that the corporate entity in charge of the project (Nord Stream 2 AG) and its CEO (Putin crony and former East German intelligence officer Matthias Warnig) are engaged in sanctionable activities.

However, the State Department will waive the applications of those sanctions, citing U.S. national interests.

This planned move seems at odds with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement, made during his confirmation hearing: “I am determined to do whatever we can to prevent that completion” of Nord Stream 2.

It’s obvious that the Biden administration is at odds with their own people and are once again putting America Last!

You can read more from our friends at Axios.

