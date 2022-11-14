Biden to Extend Covid Health Emergency to April of 2023

The Biden administration is now set to extend the biggest farce in American history, extending the Covid Health Emergency through at least next April of 2023.

The public health emergency, which was set to expire on Jan 11, will remain in place now for the rest of 2022, and the entire first quarter of 2023.

The emergency declaration started by President Trump in January of 2020 and has been extended in 90 day increments now for over 3 years is absolutely insane and a massive abuse of powers.

The reasoning is allegedly to give the government more time to offload responsibilities for Covid-19 vaccines, tests, antiviral treatments, and other Covid-19 pharmaceuticals to the private sector.

All of these have been provided free from the government during the public health emergency, and the private sector isn’t ready to handle it according to the Biden administration.

Despite the extension, the administration is running on a time crunch to begin the process as federal COVID-19 funding runs low. Dawn O’Connell, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response, saidin August that the administration anticipates running out of runs to purchase or distribute vaccines by “as early as January 2023.”

“In fact, additional COVID-19 funding continues to be urgently needed for a range of critical response needs, including the development of next-generation vaccines, therapeutics, and tests,” she wrote, saying there is a need for additional funds from Congress to support the transition to the commercial market.

