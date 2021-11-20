Biden Tells Businesses to Ignore Courts, Obey His Order (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is telling companies to ignore the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and to obey his order on mandating the vaccines, a tyrannical move that sounds like something from China, Iran, or Russia.

As you know, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has put a hold on President Biden’s mandatory vaccine policy for businesses.

OSHA has now even suspended the enforcement because of the courts ruling.

This is truly what real fascism looks like America.

This is the face of fascism… @jrpsaki might as well be the Reichfurer of Communications for the Third Reich… https://t.co/6C80rpkacE — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) November 19, 2021

