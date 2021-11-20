Biden Tells Businesses to Ignore Courts, Obey His Order (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is telling companies to ignore the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and to obey his order on mandating the vaccines, a tyrannical move that sounds like something from China, Iran, or Russia.
As you know, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has put a hold on President Biden’s mandatory vaccine policy for businesses.
OSHA has now even suspended the enforcement because of the courts ruling.
This is truly what real fascism looks like America.
Courts don’t Matter. Court decisions don’t matter. The president and this entire administration have just declared themselves above the law. So laws don’t matter. Just the governmental pandemic mass mental illness is what rules the day. The country is in such deep trouble and this administration will have hell to pay.