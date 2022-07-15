BIDEN TEAM MEMBER GETS HUMILIATED OVER ADMINISTRATION OIL POLICY

Last week, on July 7, one of Joe Biden’s top officials, Heather Boushey, who sits on the Council of Economic Advisers, was basically humiliated on Bloomberg TV’s Bloomberg Surveillance show.
Two of the co-hosts of the show, Jonathan Ferro and Tom Keene quizzed her about Biden’s economically illiterate comments, an example being Biden’s recent claim about the price of gas being too high because of greedy gas station owners, ignoring that those small business owners make almost no profit on a gallon of gas.
Ferro blasted Boushey and Biden on that gas station topic, saying, “Where’s that messaging coming from?”
Boushey was evidently unprepared for the question and had no good answer. What she answered was not surprising and was actually what could be expected from some leftist working for Team Biden. She mumbled out a Kamala-tier word salad that added nothing of value to the conversation, much less an answer.
Before she could recover, she was even more humiliated by co-host Tom Keene who skewered her, saying, “You didn’t answer his important question… Who is advising the president on shockingly naive price theory over a gallon of gas?”
Heather again didn’t respond to that and instead just started mumbling about the “global crisis,” a line to which Keene responded by blasting the implication of it and humiliating Heather further by saying, “Is this just central planning now? Where is this White House going?”
Watch the video here, but be ready for a significant amount of apprehension: