BIDEN TEAM MEMBER GETS HUMILIATED OVER ADMINISTRATION OIL POLICY

Last week, on July 7, one of Joe Biden’s top officials, Heather Boushey, who sits on the Council of Economic Advisers, was basically humiliated on Bloomberg TV’s Bloomberg Surveillance show.

Two of the co-hosts of the show, Jonathan Ferro and Tom Keene quizzed her about Biden’s economically illiterate comments, an example being Biden’s recent claim about the price of gas being too high because of greedy gas station owners, ignoring that those small business owners make almost no profit on a gallon of gas.

Ferro blasted Boushey and Biden on that gas station topic, saying, “Where’s that messaging coming from?”

Boushey was evidently unprepared for the question and had no good answer. What she answered was not surprising and was actually what could be expected from some leftist working for Team Biden. She mumbled out a Kamala-tier word salad that added nothing of value to the conversation, much less an answer.

Before she could recover, she was even more humiliated by co-host Tom Keene who skewered her, saying, “You didn’t answer his important question… Who is advising the president on shockingly naive price theory over a gallon of gas?”

Heather again didn’t respond to that and instead just started mumbling about the “global crisis,” a line to which Keene responded by blasting the implication of it and humiliating Heather further by saying, “Is this just central planning now? Where is this White House going?”

Watch the video here, but be ready for a significant amount of apprehension:

Probably the most astounding interview I've seen in a while.



"You didn't answer his important question… Who is advising the president on shockingly naive price theory over a gallon of gas?"



"Is this just central planning now? Where is this White House going?" https://t.co/ckmiDxnibY pic.twitter.com/kKtNUjxcat — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) July 7, 2022 Both Ferro and Keene were referencing a tweet that Biden had posted which read, “My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple; this is a time of war and global peril.” Biden then added, “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now!”



The tweet was so ridiculous and bad that even liberal Jeff Bezos, owner of the far-left Washington Post and conservative censoring Amazon, got involved in attacking Biden. Bezos tweeted, “Ouch. Inflation is far too important aproblem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.



Further calling out Biden’s statement for what it really is, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official Chen Weihua, said, “Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before.”



There were others that jumped in as well. For instance, Tim Young tweeted, “Even the person who wrote this tweet knows it’s complete bullshit and gas stations don’t control what they ultimately can charge. People aren’t this stupid.”



Another, Michael Shellenberger, attacking Biden tweeted, “You’re running out of scapegoats.” He added in his tweet, “Many people are confused as to why high oil & gasoline prices aren’t resulting in significantly more oil production & refining. But the reason is simple: President Biden has actively prevented it since taking office in the name of climate change.”



Also joining in was Representative Pat Fallon (R-TX) tweeted, “A new poll shows OVER 40% of Americans are struggling to remain where they are financially.” Yet this administration continues to peddle garbage like this. SIMPLE economics completely debunks this lie.”



There is no wonder his rating continues on the over the cliff crash cycle.



