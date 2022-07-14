Biden Signs NEW Executive Order on Abortion Rights Trying to Ignore Supreme Court Ruling Encouraging Lawlessness

President Joe Biden and the Democrat party will not accept the decisions of the Supreme Court. Normally, the proper response from politicians would be “Well, while we don’t agree with the decision, that’s now the law. But not Biden and most of the Democrats.
On Friday morning, Biden attacked the court and talked about what he was going to do to try to get around their decision. He then signed an executive order directing his health department to expand access to abortion pills, beef up enforcement of Obamacare’s birth control coverage mandate and stand up an army of pro bono lawyers to help defend people criminally charged for seeking or providing the abortion procedure.