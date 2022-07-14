Biden Signs NEW Executive Order on Abortion Rights Trying to Ignore Supreme Court Ruling Encouraging Lawlessness

President Joe Biden and the Democrat party will not accept the decisions of the Supreme Court. Normally, the proper response from politicians would be “Well, while we don’t agree with the decision, that’s now the law. But not Biden and most of the Democrats.

On Friday morning, Biden attacked the court and talked about what he was going to do to try to get around their decision. He then signed an executive order directing his health department to expand access to abortion pills, beef up enforcement of Obamacare’s birth control coverage mandate and stand up an army of pro bono lawyers to help defend people criminally charged for seeking or providing the abortion procedure.

Biden blasts “the Supreme Court's terrible, extreme, & I think, so-totally wrongheaded decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” telling reporters “This was not a decision driven by the Constitution, & despite what those Justices in the majority said…not a decision driven by history.” pic.twitter.com/9jlJsVBoUJ — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 8, 2022 Biden had already asked the administration to explore many of these steps, while others remain vague on their exact mechanisms. The president stressed Friday that none of them would fully restore abortion rights to the tens of millions of people who recently lost them and said the solution is at the ballot box in this November’s midterms.



Friday’s executive order will prompt Becerra to take steps to ensure access to abortion, including FDA-approved medication abortion and expanded access “to the full range of reproductive health services,” according to an administration fact sheet shared with CNN. Those services include “emergency contraception and long-acting reversible contraception like intrauterine devices (IUDs), the fact sheet says, citing coverage of birth control under the Affordable Care Act.



HHS is tasked with submitting a report within the next 30 days to the President regarding the implementation of the order’s provisions, which also include steps to increase outreach and protect the medical and digital privacy of patients seeking abortions.



In addition, the order establishes interagency task force between the HHS and the White House Gender Policy Council, which includes Attorney General Merrick Garland, who the White House says will provide “technical assistance to states affording legal protection to out-of-state patients as well as providers who offer legal reproductive health care.”



He didn’t go as far as some would have hoped. Many activists and abortion providers voiced frustration with the measure’s scope, vagueness and timing and worried it would do little to influence the impact on the ground of mounting state bans.



“Expanding medication abortion access can’t help a state where telemedicine is illegal. Providing protections for traveling across state lines won’t do anything for those who simply can’t handle the logistical aspect, no matter how much money is given to them. And saddest of all, additional contraception funding – which should be the best way to prevent abortion, not abortion bans – will do almost nothing in a state like Alabama, where Title X funding is dispersed through county health departments only and the wait for an appointment for IUDs and implants is already months long,” lamented Robin Marty, the Operations Director of the West Alabama Women’s Center, one of the state’s few remaining clinics. “Maybe the reality is there really is nothing that can be done federally. If so, that should terrify everyone.”



This isn’t going to go over well with the left or convince them that he’s doing enough, so he’s going to fail on that end. At the same time, he’s continuing to throw the Court under the bus in a disgraceful manner.



Anti-abortion groups have responded by calling the executive order “extreme” and vowing to use it to turn out conservative voters in November.



“We are committed to exposing Democrats’ abortion extremism to voters across key battleground states so this extreme agenda can be soundly rejected at the ballot box,” according to Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA Pro-Life America.

