Biden Signs Huge Climate and Health Care Bill Crushing Middle Class: Here’s What We Know So Far

President Joe Biden finally returned from his beach vacation and has now officially signed the landmark law into legislation. This law of course was cooked up by the lunatics of the radical left Democrat party covering climate change and health care. Because if you believe climate change exists, you have a mental issue and need health care apparently.

Here’s more information from Newsmax:

The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients. It also would help an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic. The measure is paid for by new taxes on large companies and stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds going to reduce the federal deficit.

In a triumphant signing event at the White House, Biden pointed to the law as proof that democracy — no matter how long or messy the process — can still deliver for voters in America as he road-tested a line he will likely repeat later this fall: “The American people won, and the special interests lost.”

The House on Friday approved the measure on a party-line 220-207 vote. It passed the Senate days earlier with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie in that chamber.

“In normal times, getting these bills done would be a huge achievement,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., went on to say during the White House ceremony. “But to do it now, with only 50 Democratic votes in the Senate, over an intransigent Republican minority, is nothing short of amazing.”

The president signed the bill into law in a ceremony that was held in the State Dining Room of the White House in an event that was jammed between his sweet, super expensive six-day vacation and his leaving for his home in Delaware, where the guy seems to spend the vast majority of his time.

Thanks to our friends at ChadPrather.com for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...