BIDEN SIGNS BILL MAKING PULSE NIGHTCLUB A NATIONAL MEMORIAL

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed a bill making the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida a National Memorial. This is where on June 12, 2016, a mass shooting took place where 49 people at the gay nightclub were shot and killed. An additional 53 people were injured during the massacre.



According to Axios, the president declared “A place of acceptance and joy became a place of unspeakable pain and loss, and we’ll never fully recover, but we will remember. May no president have to sign another monument like this,” he added just before he signed the bill. The signing was attended by survivors of the massacres.



This bill signing was made possible by our legislators as it passed unanimously in the Senate on June 9, a few days before the five-year anniversary of the massacre, according to Axios. Biden previously spoke about the bill on the shooting’s fifth anniversary, saying, “It would enshrine in law what has been truce since that terrible day five years ago.”



The June 12, 2016 attack was the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman on record at the time in the U.S. It is still the largest modern-day attack on the LGBTQ+ community. The killer was armed with an automatic assault weapon and was shot dead by police after a 3-hour standoff.



President Biden spoke alongside Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the first LGBT person to be confirmed to a cabinet position. Buttigieg also spoke at the podium and said, “us being here proves how much change is possible in America.”



Biden also announced the appointment of Jessica Stern, head of the New York human rights group Outright Action International, as a special envoy at the State Department. She will lead diplomatic efforts to advocate for LGBT rights abroad.



Unlike the Trump administration, Biden, who has nominated LGBTQ persons to several top posts, has made LGBTQ rights a priority, including with his support for the Equality Act to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination, reports Reuters.



Also, unlike Trump, he earlier issued a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month.

