Biden Sends $300 Million to Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

It seems as though Biden, quite literally, has no clue what he’s doing as president. He literally does not know what is going on.

Good going, lefties. Big win here.

Imagine getting so caught up in being “woke” that you completely ignore every other single aspect of your job. That is the situation in which Biden finds himself.

This entire current “administration” finds a new way to make itself look foolish on a regular basis – and the mainstream media is right there to cover for them.

The U.S. has offered Taliban-controlled Afghanistan $308 million in “humanitarian assistance” as the country struggles after barely five months of rule by the Islamist terrorist organization.

The Democrat-controlled White House has promised the cash boost in an effort to end the humanitarian crisis that followed the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal and Taliban takeover in August, 2021 The aid will be delivered through independent humanitarian organizations to help them provide health care, emergency food and water aid, shelter, sanitisation and hygiene services, and winterization assistance, AP reports.

It’s a sad day for America when a guy like Joe can become POTUS. And unless Republicans take back the House and Senate during this year’s midterms, we’re all in for four solid years of hurt.

Because of Biden’s leadership, several dozen U.S. troop family members were left behind after the botched pullout.

A memo issued by Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl asks U.S. military personnel and DoD civilians who have immediate family members requiring help to leave Afghanistan to contact his office, NBC News reports. The memo “instructs service members and Defense Department civilians to email a specific address with the subject ‘immediate family member,’” the network reports.

According to defense officials, several dozen immediate family members of U.S. service members are still in Afghanistan. “There are well over 100 extended family members still in Afghanistan, but it’s not clear how many of them want to leave the country,” NBC News states, citing the officials.

While testifying before Congress, General McKenzie said of the Afghanistan withdrawal, “But I will give you my honest opinion, and my honest opinion and view shaped my recommendation. I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. I also recommended earlier in the fall of 2020 that we maintain 4,500 at that time. Those were my personal views. I also have a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces and eventually the Afghan government.”

General Milley then noted, “What I said in my opening statement and the memoranda that I wrote back in the fall of 2020 remained consistent and I do agree with that.”

FLASHBACK: In August, Biden insisted that “no, no one” advised against his withdrawal timeline.

Today under oath, Generals Milley & McKenzie confirmed they recommended against Biden’s withdrawal timeline and warned him about the impending collapse of the Afghan government.

