BIDEN SELECTS TWO NEW MEMBERS TO REPLACES CHAIRMAN BLOOM AND GOVERNOR BARGER ON USPS BOARD OF GOVERNORS

The White House confirmed on Friday that President Joe Biden is nominating two former government officials to serve on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors, replacing the current chairman, Ron Bloom, as well as Governor​ Barger.​

The president announced he intends to nominate Daniel Tangherlini, who was chief financial officer at the Treasury Department under former President Barack Obama and has held other government positions. He also said he will nominate Derek Tai-Ching Kan, an executive at startup Deliverr, and a former deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget and senior Transportation Department official during the Trump administration. Reuters first reported the nominations.



Bloom has supported a plan from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released this year to restructure USPS operations in hopes of reducing anticipated red ink over a decade. His support of DeJoy has drawn anger from some Democrats. The board last week voted to reelect Bloom as chairman, even though the White House had not decided whether to renominate him.



In September, the USPS’s revised service standards took effect, slowing some first-class mail deliveries. ​Existing one-day to three-day service standards were revised to one to five days, affecting about 40 percent of first-class mail. USPS has also recently hiked prices.



DeJoy warned that USPS without reform is “on a death spiral,” and in March proposed cutting $160 billion in predicted losses over the next decade with changes in service standards a key part. USPS has struggled with poor delivery performance over the past year, facing a huge jump in packages and staffing due to COVID-19.



Tangherline and Kan will now have to be confirmed by the Senate before they can formally make it on the Postal Service Board. Bloom and Barger will continue to serve on the board until their terms formally expire December 8 and 22 respectively, unless their successor is confirmed before then.



Congress is considering a plan to provide the USPS with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years, including eliminating the requirement that the service pre-fund retiree healt benefits for 75 years.

