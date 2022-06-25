BIDEN SAYS OF SCOTUS ACTION, ‘IT’S A SAD DAY FOR THE COURT AND FOR THE COUNTRY’ HE SHOULD BE SAYING, ‘IT’S A JOYOUS DAY FOR ALL THE NEW UNBORN LIVES WE ARE SAVING.’

This is unbelievable. Today on Friday, June 24, 2022, the President of the United States, Joe Biden actually criticized the United States Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion and said in a White House address, “It’s a sad day for the court and for the country.”

Biden also said in his address, “The health and life of American women are now at risk.” He also said, “The ruling was taking the country back 150 years.”

What Joe Biden, supposedly the leader of the free world and the President of the most successful country in world history, should have said, This is a historical day. It is a Joyous Day for all the new unborn lives we are saving.

Biden promised to go on fighting for reproductive the rights but said no executive order can guarantee a woman’s right to choose.

He urged voters to send lawmakers to Congress who will work to codify abortion rights as the law of the land. Biden also said, “This fall, Roe is on the ballot, Personal freedoms are on the ballot,” referring to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision making abortion legal nationally.

Biden did make a point of calling for any protest to remain peaceful, “No intimidation. Violence is never acceptable,” he said.

This is an ongoing story so watch for updates.

