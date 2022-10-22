Biden Says He Wants to Use Federal Funds to Support Women’s Abortion Costs

In an exclusive interview this week with NowThisNews, a question from Danielle Mathisen, a 26-year-old medical resident, asked President Joe Biden if he would support federal funding to pay for child care and time off work for women seeking an abortion.

Biden responded, “The an​swer, is absolutely, I do support that.”

Biden continued, “I’ve publicly urged companies to do that. I’ve urge them publicly as President of the United States and telling them ‘This is what you should be doing.”

Mathisen noted that in recent months, some large U.S. companies across multiple sectors championed their workplace’s health plans that would cover out-of-state abortion costs for employees.

The president added, “I urge you to do it because there’s so many, and imagine the women who need that kind of assistance but have no money at all to be able to do this. None. “How, how, what do they do? They don’t have the option.”

The interview will air across the social media-focused news organization on Sunday, October 23.

After the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Starbucks and JPMorgan Chase, among dozens of others, have offered travel benefits and financial support for women seeking abortions in states where it continues to be legal to receive such aprocedure.

All week, in interviews, campaign stops, speeches, etc., Biden has been busy attempting to rally voters less than three weeks ahead of the midterm elections, promising to push a bill in Congress that would ensure nationwide access to abortion if the Democrats secure a majority in both chambers.

When Biden spoke at a Democratic National Committee (DNC) event on Tuesday, he said, “I’m looking to sign the bill early next year to codify Roe v. Wade.” This would require Democrats to not only hold onto control of the House, but also expand their slim 51-50 majority in the Senate in the upcoming midterm.

Biden added in the speech, “Folks, if we do that, here’s the promise I make to you and the American people; The first bill I will sent to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade, and when Congress passes that, I’ll sign it in January. The DNC event was held at Howard Theater in Washington, D.C.

The Senate is currently under Democrat control, with one vote from Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. This means Republicans need a net gain of just one seat to flip the upper chamber in their favor.

Even having 50 Senate seats is not enough for Democrats to advance their agenda. They need at least 52 to kill aRepublican filibuster.

