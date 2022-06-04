Biden Rushed to Secure Location After Aircraft Enters Airspace Near His Beach House

President Biden was rushed away to a secure location on Saturday after an airplane entered the restricted airspace near his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

After the airplane was detected, Biden was moved quickly to a nearby fire station according to the Secret Service.

“USSS will have a statement shortly. A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken,” a White House official told reporters. “There was no threat to the President or his family.”

Alan Henney, an independent reporter in the DC area, reported the developments as they unfolded.

Bo Erickson, a journalist with CBS, reported seeing Biden inside his presidential SUV. Two military jets were reported flying low over the town.

A Republican Party convention is also underway in the same area at City Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

