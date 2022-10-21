Biden Regime Plans to BLOCK Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition and Could Kill Takeover Using ‘National Security’ as Reasoning

Tyrants are going to to tyrannical things America, and this report is no different than what our founding fathers warned you about!

The Biden Regime (We refuse to call them an administration anymore, they are now a tyrannical regime) may investigate Elon Musk’s pending purchase of social media tech giant Twitter, as his purchase could threaten “National Security” they claim.

The Biden crime family, which has now been flagged over 150 times for illicit banking transactions with multiple foreign players including businesses from China and the Ukraine. But trust them, they’re worried about National Security.

The Department of Justice ignored warnings about Joe Biden, Hunter, Biden, James Biden, and their influence they sold to foreign countries that was going on for years.

However now the Biden regime is threatening to investigate Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition in the name of that same word, National Security.

Controlling speech and free speech in America is the main tool of a communist regime, and the U.S. government in conjunction with Facebook, Twitter, and Google has been doing one hell of a bang up job at that.

Our own Matt Couch was banned from Twitter for posting an article from the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko on his opinions about Covid (he was right about everything), but they’re worried about the truth now and National Security. Sure they are.

Markets Insider reported:

The US government is weighing national security reviews for some of Elon Musk’s ventures, including his Twitter takeover deal, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Musk’s plans to purchase Twitter for $44 billion with the help of foreign investors, including Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, and Binance Holdings which was founded by a Chinese businessman, have concerned Biden administration officials, the people told Bloomberg. The government was considering which tools they could use to review Musk’s deals, the people added. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), which is run by the US Treasury Department and reviews foreign buyers’ acquisitions of American businesses, could be an option, per Bloomberg. The CFIUS carries out security reviews if a “transaction threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” according to federal regulations. When reviewing a transaction, the CFIUS can recommend to President Joe Biden that the deal be suspended or prohibited, per the regulations. If the Twitter deal is reviewed by CFIUS for national security reasons, as reported by Bloomberg, Biden has the ability to stop the acquisition from going ahead. In recent months, Musk had requested the deal be called off.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

